A sage lyric from Alanis Morissette asks, “Why are you so petrified of silence?”

That’s a good question. Ask yourselves, when was the last time you went to a popular restaurant and could carry on a conversation at a register that was less than a shout? When was the last time you went to a bar and didn’t come home with a sore throat? Have you noticed that the background music has gotten louder at coffee shops?

Now, I caution that it’s beyond hypocritical for me to complain about people living in a cloud of sound. I always have music on in my car when I drive. I’m never very far from my earphones when I decide to work at the library.

But this activity is personal. I don’t roll my car windows down and share my music at top volume with everybody on the street. Listening to music on my earphones is a private experience that I hope respects everybody else’s boundaries.

But if you think that our public spaces, particularly restaurants, have gotten louder in recent years, you’re not wrong.

Recently, an American startup has created an app called SoundPrint that lets users rate restaurants across the U.S. for their ambient noise. They’ve found restaurants where sound levels were above 90 decibels.

Experiencing 85 decibels for eight hours straight — the length of a server’s standard shift — is enough to cause permanent hearing damage.

Part of the problem is the design of the restaurants. With clean modern lines, flat surfaces, and use of hard materials like brick or concrete, noise reflects and rebounds until we all have to shout to be heard. Sound baffles like curtains and upholstery are in short supply.

The coffee shop that I’m writing this column at is a notable exception. I’m grateful for the wall of sphagnum moss behind me, which catches and muffles sound. Not coincidentally, this coffee shop services an innovation centre, where workers often visit to brainstorm.

For daughter the younger, our addiction to public sound is more than just an annoyance. She’s had sensitivity issues to flashing lights in the past, and loud restaurants become battering rams to her consciousness.