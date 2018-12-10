The popular breakfast Eggs Benedict is a unique dish: it is poached eggs served with an egg sauce. It’s delicious and satisfying in its creamy richness with a hint of lemon.

A chef who makes the classic sauce that forms the centre of the dish — Hollandaise — is Darryl Howie of Darlise Café [http://www.darlisecafe.com/] in downtown Kitchener.

Howie and his wife and business partner Liz own and operate the breakfast and lunch restaurant that’s across from the Walper Hotel on Queen Street — and have been doing so now for three-and-a-half years. The pair previously owned and operated The Rum Runner pub, formerly downstairs at the Walper, for several years.

Howie attended George Brown College for his formal culinary education and would describe himself as trained in classic French cookery. Notably, he worked with the late Janet Lynn Leslie of Janet Lynn's Bistro, now in Belmont Village.

He’s also been an executive chef at Ali Baba Steakhouse and The Walper Hotel and has worked at Talisman Mountain Resort, Del Dente and the Charcoal Steak House.

Among other breakfast and lunch dishes, Darlise serves six Bennies ($10-$13), including all-day breakfast.

Howie handles the distinguishing feature of Eggs Benedict with aplomb: Hollandaise, a French “Mother Sauce,” holds together not because of a binder such as flour, but because it is an egg-emulsified butter sauce.

You can thicken sauces by adding proteins and starches to them, or you can thicken them by filling their water molecules with fat. Sneaking one liquid into another is the emulsification.

Howie is an expert at it; he will make four or five batches of Hollandaise for a busy Saturday breakfast service.

“I separate the eggs and add Tabasco, Worcestershire, lemon juice and salt and pepper, and I cook it over an open flame. I then add the clarified butter and adjust with salt and pepper,” says Howie.