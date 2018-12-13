CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your emotions might be on the verge of going out of control. You might not be sure which is the best way to proceed. Even if someone seems to come from a scattered position, you gain understanding quickly. Be careful when asking questions. Tonight: Listen to good music.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

A situation that affects you and several others might shock you. Fortunately, you recuperate quickly from this jolt and let go of what is bothering you. A loved one or dear friend shares his or her vision of where all the instability might be heading. Tonight: Keep it light and easy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Defer to others. How you feel about a loved one sometimes confuses you. This person can be grim and serious or inspirational and nurturing. Remember to accept both facets of his or her personality. Without both, he or she might not be as loving. Tonight: Accept an exciting offer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You make a difference where it counts. You know what needs to be done and will not hesitate to dive headfirst into the job. A family member could express displeasure with a decision that you make or an action that you take. Let it go. Tonight: Put up your feet and relax.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

To those around you, your creativity seems endless. Still, you often don't have words for a difficult situation that could change at the drop of a hat. Allow yourself to feel tense, and let it pass. Fighting the feeling will only make it stronger. Tonight: Do your best to get into weekend mode.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Stay settled, and understand that complications often occur around the holidays. You can choose to not get upset. Relax and use your imagination, especially with regard to family and holiday choices. You could be uptight about finances. Tonight: Start to run holiday errands.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

At first, you might be somewhat uptight about what is going on. However, you will relax and see the situation through a more positive outlook. You will notice your sixth sense kicking in. You seem to know who is calling before you answer your phone. Tonight: Speak your mind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be eyeing some unanticipated last-minute expenditures. You could feel a little out of control and might respond by keeping a stronger hand on spending. You will be a lot happier once you use some self-discipline. Tonight: Allow one indulgence, just for you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could be overly concerned about what is occurring around you. No matter how charming or sensitive you might be, a friend appears to be rather distant and unavailable. Try to stay focused on what you need to do. If possible, finish shopping. Tonight: Happy at home.

BORN TODAY: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (1989), actor Jamie Foxx (1967), actor Dick Van Dyke (1925)



