I can’t go to North Bay without visiting the city’s Sports Hall of Fame.

And so last week, on our trip to North Bay with the Kitchener Rangers, I paid my annual visit to the Hall of Fame. I go there to read about the accomplishments of Father Michael Cundari.

The North Bay native is recognized for being “a fine all-around athlete, reaching a high level of proficiency in fastball, track and football.” Father Cundari, the plaque goes on to say, he was also “much greater than the sum of his parts … imbuing athletes with a philosophy of life and sport that stood them in good stead throughout life.”

Even though I’ve never been much of an athlete, I can attest to that last part.

Father Cundari would be transferred from North Bay to Kitchener, and our paths would cross at St. Jerome’s High School in the mid-1980s, where Father Cundari was the principal.

We knew him simply as Father Mike.

Tragically, in November of 1986, Father Mike was killed in a crash involving a drunk driver. Despite having only been at the school for one year and two months, I was profoundly impacted by the loss of my high school principal. To this day, I remember lessons I learned from Father Mike in even the short time I knew him.

One of his philosophies focused on problem-solving. Father Mike insisted it was a three-step process: name it, claim it, and tame it. First you identify the problem, next acknowledge it as your own, and only then can you begin the work of solving it.

Trust me, it sounds easier than it actually is. But it’s a philosophy I’ve followed into my adult life and I firmly believe it has stood me in good stead.

Father Mike was also not shy to challenge you when he thought your focus was too inward, and he was critical of those who drew too much attention to themselves.