Through my mother, I learned the phrase “penny wise and pound foolish.”

You may know that to be penny wise is to be frugal, to always watch your pennies because, as politicians like to tell you, a billion here, a billion there, pretty soon it adds up to real money!

But not many people, I find, know of the full phrase “penny wise and pound foolish,” which describes a person who rails against frivolous small spending, but who somehow lets larger sums of money slip away.

How can such an individual exist? Well, look at Doug Ford.

So far into his mandate, we’ve seen a few times where Ford’s desire to cut spending has ended up wasting more tax dollars than it has saved.

One of the biggest costs to taxpayers has been Ford’s campaign promise to fire the CEO of Hydro One. Mayo Schmidt was dubbed “the six-million-dollar man” because of the size of his compensation package.

Ford latched onto Schmidt’s excessive pay to grab votes, but he ignored the fact that Hydro had been rendered into a semiprivate entity, at arm’s length from the Ontario government. Operating as a separate business with its own contracts, Schmidt could not be summarily fired without receiving a lot of compensation.

Ford could have waited until Schmidt’s contract expired, but he felt he needed the win. He acted boldly, and without thinking. As a result, Schmidt walked away with stock options and compensation totalling $9 million.

Indeed, to do this, Ford threatened to fire every board member on Hydro One. Ford’s tampering with the workings of what was supposed to be a business at arm’s length from the government caused an industry regulator in Washington state to disallow Hydro One’s planned $4.4 billion takeover of a regional utility.

Whether Ontario’s Hydro One should be buying utilities in Washington State is another argument for another day. What isn’t an argument is that the move cost taxpayers wasted commissions and kill fees totalling more than $150 million.