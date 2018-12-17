Mercer makes its own kimchee, the hot element in the brussels sprouts dish, and the maple syrup is replaced by honey. “We purée it, so it’s a kind of kimchee-honey sauce.”

The sprouts get a squeeze of lemon juice, sesame seeds and some slices of scallion, and the plate is served. “Put it all together, and it was pretty much telling us that it was working well,” O’Donnell adds.

The kimchee gives the dish umami, so I found it went well with beer.

“It has all the elements — sweet, savoury, some spiciness, and the deep-fried element,” O’Donnell says. “It hits all those impulses.”

Technically, creating the dish is a simple matter of slicing the top of the whole sprout in a criss-cross: it opens up and “blooms” when it hits the deep fryer.

“The cuts help the inside cook more quickly and gives a crispy texture. It takes the sauce better too,” says O’Donnell.

There is a touch of fish sauce in the kimchee, but I would imagine that the Mercer kitchen can make a vegetarian version; whatever category it fits into, people loved it when it first appeared on the menu last year, according to O’Donnell.

“We had to keep it on all winter,” he says. “Now, it’s a favourite.”

Andrew Coppolino is a Kitchener-based food writer and broadcaster. Visit him at waterlooregioneats.com or email apcoppolino@rogers.com.