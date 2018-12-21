Winter by Ali Smith came out last year, and I finally got around to reading it this past week.

Truth be told, I knew this book was about Christmas, so I wanted to hold off until Christmas season to read it, as holiday-themed art is best enjoyed in December.

Like the season it's named after, however, the book Winter is about so much more than Christmas. It's one of those books that is predominantly about a feeling. In this case, the feeling of winter. Cold. Still. Dead (or possibly just dormant). The feeling of yearning for a thaw, aching for warmth so badly you can almost feel it, yet at the same time it seems impossibly out of reach.

Winter is also the season of reconnecting with family, and that mysterious force that pulls siblings, parents and children together no matter how different they may be and how awkward their relationships with one another.

In winter, we mark end of another year, and with that comes an inevitable reflection on the nature and passage of time. Like family, time is inevitable, beyond our control. We must put up with it whether we like it or not, and in winter we have little choice but to recognize this.

If winter had a parallel in politics, surely it would be our current climate, what with Brexit and Trump and the like. Fake facts going viral on the internet, immigration, resistance vs. deference - all are themes central to the novel.

That's not to say there isn't an engaging plot. The story of a young man, Art, coming home for Christmas to visit his mother, Sophia, and the young woman (a virtual stranger) he brings with him kept me interested all the way through. There was something familiar and comforting in the narrative - a Dickensian sort of glow that brings genuine warmth to an outwardly cold situation.

A lot of people will tell you to read the Russians in winter - Tolstoy, Dostoevsky, etc. It's true that these writers understand what moths on end of cold and darkness do to one's mental state. But first, read Winter - a seasonal novel that understands what the inevitable cold and darkness is like within the context of the Trump era. Plus, it's a lot shorter than War and Peace.