It would be fair to say that the rants usually win the day during the segment and so I was challenged to create a similar feature that would allow calls about only the good stuff.

While I defend the value in venting about the things that bother us and challenging the decisions that affect us, it’s been interesting to be a part of a regular effort that’s exclusively devoted to celebrating the good.

Perhaps the most interesting thing is the realization that there’s no lack of people lining up to tell us something good.

I’ve also learned that the new segment is a certified, ironclad mood booster. You simply can’t come away from it without feeling better.

During this season of joy and optimism, it’s probably easier than ever to dwell on the positive. Our challenge now is to carry the sentiment forward into the new year.

It might be easier than you think.

As you read the last few lines of this column, pause for a moment to smile. Now acknowledge the instantaneous improvement in your mood.

The physical act of smiling triggers a chemical reaction in our brain, releasing mood-enhancing hormones and even reducing our blood pressure.

The year ahead will no doubt bring us plenty of reason to rant.

But maybe we can balance that with the smile brought on by our fellow dog walkers, the people who make our coffee or the people who clean our buildings.

The smiles are there for those who look for them.

