While we are a long way from being able to grab a quick and frequent train to Toronto, Waterloo Region is still blessed with more options to travel to the big city by public transit these days.

In addition to the four return GO trips and the two return VIA trips, we now have nearly hourly bus service to Square One and Bramalea GO station. From there, connections multiply. Transferring to another bus at Bramalea allows you to make a one-stop jaunt to the Highway 407 subway station in Vaughan, with convenient access to downtown Toronto.

These are not short trips. The jaunt via Highway 407 station to downtown Toronto can take two-and-a-half hours, but it avoids the stress of traffic and parking.

It’s worth noting that things continue to improve, albeit slowly. Recently, the provincial government announced a fifth GO train trip starting Jan. 7, with a new inbound train departing early in the morning, and an outbound train returning in the mid-afternoon.

I’ll give the new government credit here. It’s a good signal that they don’t intend to stall progress over the next four years. But I do have some concerns.

Not mentioned in the Ministry of Transportation’s announcement of the fifth GO train was the fact that Kitchener lost its afternoon express service.

The Kitchener GO Train that used to depart Union at 4:50 in the afternoon and operate express to Bramalea now departs at 4:35 instead and makes all stops.

While more frequent service between Kitchener and Toronto is appreciated, we can do much better than the two to two-and-a-half hours it takes, without spending a lot on new capital expenses.

VIA Rail manages to make the trip between Kitchener and Toronto in an hour and thirty-five minutes, mostly by skipping stations. GO’s 6:05 morning express gets to Toronto Union Station in one hour and fifty-one minutes.

Yes, public transit is a lot less stressful than driving on the 401, but if transit takes too long to get there, many may not make the trip. Cutting the afternoon express sends a bad signal.