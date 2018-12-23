It's hard to believe that this is our last print issue of 2018. It feels like January was just a few weeks ago, but as the saying goes, "Time flies when you're having fun."

With 2018 firmly in our rear view mirror, it's an appropriate time for us to look back at how local journalism has made an impact in our community.

It's no state secret that newspapers across Canada are seeing decreasing revenues in print, but that hasn't stopped local journalists from producing high quality, local content that is making a difference in our community.

One example of this that comes to mind here in Kitchener/Waterloo is Adam Jackson's reporting on the living conditions at a Sunnydale apartment building.

Jeremy Horne, a local community leader who runs a community centre, invited Ward 3 Coun. Angela Vieth to view the state of the apartments back in August. Cockroaches, heaving floors, mould and broken plumbing were just some of the things that were seen in the two apartment units that day.

“I had no idea what to expect and I had no idea it was that bad,” said Vieth at the time.

“In this city, having children living in conditions like these, it’s unacceptable,” she added. “People can’t live like that.”

After that story was published, it was discovered that at one of the properties, “illegal” key deposits were collected and residents were battling to have those deposits returned to them.

The impact of these two stories remains to this day. Adam told me last week that he still receives emails about conditions at some of the units. He also said that the landlords have been making strides to make repairs and improve conditions at the buildings because of the pressure put on them due to Adam's stories.

This is just one example of how quality local journalism impacts the community and why local journalism should be supported.