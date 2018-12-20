Q: I’m female, late-30s, seeking a long-term relationship towards marriage. I date men my age and older, mainly through dating sites (there are few set-ups).

I’m clear very early to men about wanting a committed relationship. They say they’re looking for the same thing, but I’ve yet to meet a man who’ll put in the time and effort necessary to build that.

Instead, all the men expect me to become intimate with them early on. They’d sleep with me even when they aren’t serious about me.

When I become intimate, I get very attached, but the men do not. When things end shortly afterwards (even when the sex was great), I end up heartbroken and devastated.

They dump me because they’re unwilling to work at being a true partner. If I say that I’m upset or hurt, they can’t be bothered to deal with my feelings so they bail. It takes a toll on me.

In this age group, men want to be certain they’re making the right decision, particularly if they’ve been married before. So, when I mention taking things slow, they think I’m either a prude/asexual/hiding something about my body or they just lose interest. (More often, I give in and become intimate with them).

People say that the right man will wait and respect my wishes, but I’ve yet to meet this type. Most men know they can jump back online to meet another willing woman.

They want immediate gratification rather than get to know a woman. There’s no such thing as wooing anymore. If they buy me three dinners, they definitely expect something in return, and I feel guilty when I reject their advances. When meeting online things happen quickly, that’s the expectation.

What Can I Do?

A: You can stay true to yourself without flagging your go-slow approach like a roadside alert. On your early dates, e.g. a dinner, ask questions about someone’s work and interests (from sports teams to films, music, etc.). If there’s nothing about him that attracts you, don’t bother with the “long-term commitment” speech – he’s not for you.