CANCER (June 21-July 22)

A partner is demanding, but you like how he or she is extremely attentive. Be willing to give back. You might feel as if your creativity is falling flat. Just avoid doing any decorating today; instead, send out cards and wrap gifts. Tonight: Follow a loved one's lead.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be eyeing the implications of following a friend's suggestion. Everyone has a different opinion as to how to proceed. Recognize that your priorities could be very different from others'. You will approach an issue in your own way. Tonight: Avoid a fight.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Tension mounts, as there could be a difference of opinion. You might talk about the topic for a long time before reaching an agreement. You and the other party involved have different backgrounds and therefore different approaches. Tonight: Out late.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Pressure builds. On some level, you could feel out of sync as you look at the panorama of your life. You will become the ringmaster if you just relax and allow others to help out. Do not make any commitments of your time for a while. Tonight: All smiles.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might want to deal with a situation differently from how you have in the past. How you handle a personal matter could change once some of the intensity of the moment dies down. You could be too demanding. Tonight: Where there is music.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A creative endeavor takes an unusual turn. A partner could be reactive, especially with finances. You could be making matters worse. Address a low-level depression, and understand that you can handle this problem. Tonight: Answer any questions that are posed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might wonder what is going on with an important person in your life. If you are having difficulty explaining this person's behavior, don't get uptight. Understand that he or she might not be able to, either. Tonight: Go along with the program.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You could be past the point of no return when dealing with an associate. You also might give this person an unexpected jolt. Though at first you might feel guilty about it, try to view your words as a wake-up call. Tonight: Get some much-needed R and R.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You experience some mounting tension. Someone might be quite taken with you, yet a problematic situation flows into this relationship. Make a point of going out on the town with friends, especially during the holidays. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

BORN TODAY: Actor Samuel L. Jackson (1948), actress Jane Fonda (1937), musician Frank Zappa (1940)



