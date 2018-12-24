Your adult children are busy, even busier than you were at their age. You may have struggled more to get ahead, perhaps with less support and other disadvantages.

But there’s no doubting that younger people are living with a faster-moving, ever-changing culture, where work/life now has 24-hour demands through the internet, email, texting, social media and other technologies.

Raising youngsters is also different – more time-consuming, more driving, more pressure for more activities (fitness, culture, sports, the arts), and arranging play time with other children since unsupervised street play is largely a thing of the past.

Meanwhile, parents of adult children (like yourself) are thankfully living longer and healthier, and/or with medical needs that largely can be handled through medications and successful interventions. Today’s adult children take this care of their parents for granted, since it’s in their awareness years that they’ve seen all these advances.

Do these comparative lifestyle realities excuse younger adults from any responsibility to maintaining family ties? Of course not.

Rather, they should help the generations understand that change requires new adaptations and expectations.

For me, withdrawing from your grownup children isn’t a reaction that makes sense. Miss the fun of seeing their present/future children grow from helpless infants to children amazed about small things we grownups take for granted – snowflakes, candles, a spinning top? No way. Punish your adult children for not calling more often? There’s no win there!

Join their communication mode and text to ask how they’re doing, then text about what’s happening with you.

Tell them how their grandparents are, and still arrange those get-togethers for the extended family. But ask them to bring part of the meal, and, when it gets too much for you, ask them to host it. They’ll recognize the need (albeit reluctantly) when it becomes necessary with the next set of changes.

Meanwhile, keep loving them; you need each other.

Ellie's Tip of the Day

Don’t knock generational differences, adapt instead.

