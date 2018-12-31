Premier Doug Ford claims to be “for the people”, but only for so long as the people agree with him. Then they cease to be people. Instead, they become “certain groups”.

Ford was responding to questions after the Canadian Press looked at 1,600 responses to the Ministry of Education’s consultation of Ontario parents on the health education curriculum. Ford promised this consultation after he cancelled the 2015 curriculum, replacing it with one written in 1998.

He did so in response to evangelical groups led by individuals like Charles McVety, who objected to the new curriculum, which was updated to acknowledge the existence of homosexuality, gender issues, consent and the internet.

Ford did this in spite of opinion polls that showed a majority of Ontarians supported the new curriculum and opposed its removal. But the consultations took place, and people participated, and in the 1,600 responses the Canadian Press sampled, the overwhelming majority spoke out against dropping the 2015 curriculum. Only a handful supported the government’s move.

Full disclosure: I, as a parent of two kids of school age, participated in this consultation.

When asked on Tuesday about the sample results, and whether he would accept the demands of the majority, Ford suggested the results were invalid because they’d somehow been skewed by “certain groups”.

I hope that reporters press Ford for clarifications on what he means by “certain groups”. He should not get away with vague innuendo.

Who are these people, Mr. Ford? Who are these parents with children of school age who demanded that the updated and carefully constructed 2015 curriculum be retained? You’re supposed to be “for the people”, so what about these people?

I’m sure that Charles McVety, the evangelical Christian Ford appears to be taking most instruction from on this issue, wouldn’t shirk in his assertions.

He has implied that anybody who accepts the existence of homosexuality, who feels that gender may be more complicated than something binary, and who believes that children need to understand about sex and consent to be able to make healthy and informed decisions, isn’t Christian. He has implied that they are going to Hell.