Premier Doug Ford claims to be “for the people”, but only for so long as the people agree with him. Then they cease to be people. Instead, they become “certain groups”.
Ford was responding to questions after the Canadian Press looked at 1,600 responses to the Ministry of Education’s consultation of Ontario parents on the health education curriculum. Ford promised this consultation after he cancelled the 2015 curriculum, replacing it with one written in 1998.
He did so in response to evangelical groups led by individuals like Charles McVety, who objected to the new curriculum, which was updated to acknowledge the existence of homosexuality, gender issues, consent and the internet.
Ford did this in spite of opinion polls that showed a majority of Ontarians supported the new curriculum and opposed its removal. But the consultations took place, and people participated, and in the 1,600 responses the Canadian Press sampled, the overwhelming majority spoke out against dropping the 2015 curriculum. Only a handful supported the government’s move.
Full disclosure: I, as a parent of two kids of school age, participated in this consultation.
When asked on Tuesday about the sample results, and whether he would accept the demands of the majority, Ford suggested the results were invalid because they’d somehow been skewed by “certain groups”.
I hope that reporters press Ford for clarifications on what he means by “certain groups”. He should not get away with vague innuendo.
Who are these people, Mr. Ford? Who are these parents with children of school age who demanded that the updated and carefully constructed 2015 curriculum be retained? You’re supposed to be “for the people”, so what about these people?
I’m sure that Charles McVety, the evangelical Christian Ford appears to be taking most instruction from on this issue, wouldn’t shirk in his assertions.
He has implied that anybody who accepts the existence of homosexuality, who feels that gender may be more complicated than something binary, and who believes that children need to understand about sex and consent to be able to make healthy and informed decisions, isn’t Christian. He has implied that they are going to Hell.
To him, parents who object to his stance are anti-Christian, even if they are Catholic, Anglican, Mennonite, Presbyterian or United. And, yes, they’re going to Hell, too.
Ultimately, people who voted against Ford and his curriculum changes — which amounts to 60% of the voters of Ontario, regardless of their faith — are anti-Christian.
Ford made that quip at New Democratic opposition members for criticizing the policies inspired by Charles McVety. Take that view to its logical extension, and I suppose those people are going to Hell, too.
In the 1,600 responses that the Canadian Press sampled, only a handful spoke out in favour of cutting the 2015 health education curriculum. The Canadian Press found no evidence of shenanigans.
This means that the Ontarian parents who participated spoke out overwhelmingly in favour of giving their kids a full education. I think this way because I love my children, and I want them to make informed decisions.
I may not agree with everything they choose to do, but I trust them enough to make decisions that are good for them, so long as they have all of the facts.
Ultimately, as a parent, those are the best things I can offer my child: love, trust, education, and then independence.
And if Ford doesn’t think that this makes me one of the people that he as premier has an obligation to serve — well, he is speaking for himself.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
