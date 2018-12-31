I’ve been doing a lot of walking lately.
Truth be told, getting outside and moving around more was sort of like keeping an early New Year’s commitment to myself. A little fresh air and some moderate exercise never hurt anyone.
And I think our dog, Ranger, likes it, too.
In fact, I’ve found myself acting a little like Ranger as we walk around our neighbourhood for about five kilometres every day. While I don’t stop and sniff every bush, post and patch of grass we pass, I do find myself experiencing my community in an entirely new way.
The experience of taking in one’s surroundings at a slower pace is really quite remarkable, and you’ll find every home, every sidewalk, and every side street taking on a different feel.
I’d highly recommend the experience, especially if your more recent New Year’s resolution has you thinking of venturing outdoors.
If my rediscovered neighbourhood was the first thing I noticed while travelling by foot, the number of other people doing the same or similar was certainly second.
From my fellow walkers, to joggers, to people riding bicycles, there are an awful lot of us getting around our city without a car.
And that’s been a learning experience, too, particularly when it comes to sharing our sidewalks with people on bicycles.
Much like people riding bicycles ask for — and deserve — space and respect from larger vehicles on the road, I’d submit to you that people walking on the sidewalk deserve the same courtesy from people riding bicycles.
Unfortunately, this has not been my experience.
To date, in hundreds of kilometres trekked over several months, there has not been one instance when a person on a bicycle has yielded the right-of-way on the sidewalk to Ranger and me.
Instead, Ranger sits aside obediently as I move to the edge of the sidewalk with him to allow a person on a bicycle to whiz by.
The encounters have given me pause to consider how a person on a bicycle must feel on our busy roads.
Do we, as drivers, think often enough of the experience of that person on a bike as we whiz by? And, further, what if we did think of that experience more often?
Besides afraid and intimidated, how must that person on a bicycle feel if it seems they’re constantly yielding the right-of-way to larger, faster-moving traffic?
By that same token, why does it seem that person on a bicycle forgets that experience on the road when he or she passes a person walking on a sidewalk?
I’d love for 2019 to be the year courtesy becomes common again and for this to be the safest year ever for getting around our community.
No matter our preferred means of everyday travel, it seems to me, a little walking might do us a world of good, and not just for our health.
It’s incredible what perspective can be gained as the most vulnerable road user of all, and that refreshed perspective just might make us smarter and safer when we’re the least vulnerable.
