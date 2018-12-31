Unfortunately, this has not been my experience.

To date, in hundreds of kilometres trekked over several months, there has not been one instance when a person on a bicycle has yielded the right-of-way on the sidewalk to Ranger and me.

Instead, Ranger sits aside obediently as I move to the edge of the sidewalk with him to allow a person on a bicycle to whiz by.

The encounters have given me pause to consider how a person on a bicycle must feel on our busy roads.

Do we, as drivers, think often enough of the experience of that person on a bike as we whiz by? And, further, what if we did think of that experience more often?

Besides afraid and intimidated, how must that person on a bicycle feel if it seems they’re constantly yielding the right-of-way to larger, faster-moving traffic?

By that same token, why does it seem that person on a bicycle forgets that experience on the road when he or she passes a person walking on a sidewalk?

I’d love for 2019 to be the year courtesy becomes common again and for this to be the safest year ever for getting around our community.

No matter our preferred means of everyday travel, it seems to me, a little walking might do us a world of good, and not just for our health.

It’s incredible what perspective can be gained as the most vulnerable road user of all, and that refreshed perspective just might make us smarter and safer when we’re the least vulnerable.