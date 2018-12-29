On Dec. 6, the Ontario government tabled a major piece of legislation which addresses a long-standing issue within the local municipal and business sectors.

Bill 66, Restoring Ontario’s Competitiveness Act 2018, proposes over 30 amendments to various existing pieces of provincial legislation for reducing the cost of business and cutting excessive and unnecessary red tape. Of particular note, this bill proposes to change the definition of a construction employer in the Labour Relations Act to exclude municipalities, school boards, universities and hospitals. This is good news for the public sector ratepayers and the communities they live in as it will ensure more infrastructure will be completed at a lower cost.

By way of backgrounder on this issue: in the fall of 2012 two Region of Waterloo employees were assigned to construct a shed in Baden on a Saturday afternoon. Both individuals previously signed cards requesting membership in the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America and since they were the entire crew on the project, the union, through the appropriate legal channels, eventually became certified with the Region of Waterloo.

Since certification, only construction companies with an affiliation to the Carpenters Union have been allowed to bid on Region of Waterloo construction projects. The current process is unfair to many local construction companies that pay taxes here but are unable to bid. Bill 66 corrects this serious imbalance by excluding municipalities as construction employers and allowing bids from all qualified companies on public infrastructure projects regardless of union affiliation.

It has been estimated that 70 per cent of the Ontario construction industry is currently not eligible to compete for work on publicly owned and funded projects. Taxpayers deserve to have their tax dollars spent wisely, prudently and to get as much bang for their buck as possible.

If passed, Bill 66 will allow all Ontario municipalities to conduct thorough and efficient bid reviews that save business and residential taxpayer dollars which can alternatively be allocated to other infrastructure projects, social services and affordable low-income housing.

We are also aware that Bill 66 has been tabled for first reading and is not law until third reading and royal assent. The chamber and our community partners will be working closely with local MPPs from all parties to ensure the proposed bill is high on the list of legislative priorities when Queen’s Park returns in February.

It is extremely important, for both construction companies and municipalities, that Bill 66 becomes law for the spring 2019 construction season. However, with a heavy legislative agenda awaiting MPPs when they return, it is the responsibility of all stakeholders to inform their MPPs — Amy Fee, Mike Harris and Belinda Karahalios — on the importance of Bill 66 for fiscally responsive and effective government.

We are pleased that the Ford administration has acted on this issue after many years of lobbying from our chamber. Tabling this bill in the legislature is a crucial first step. But we will continue to work with the government until it becomes law.

•••