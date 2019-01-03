They're everywhere.

In fact, within a 600-metre radius of the recently demolished Trinity United Church on Frederick Street in downtown Kitchener, there are 19 places of worship. Some of them are beautiful and rich with history, others are newer and lack the historical charm.

But what they all have in common is they cost a lot to maintain. We, as a community, need to do what we can do ease that burden. If not, we risk losing a piece of our past.

Trinity United, despite its age, was arguably not very significant when it comes to architecture, yet some still lamented the demolition after it was purchased by a developer to be turned into luxury condominiums.

The fact of the matter with Trinity is that if the shrinking congregation didn't have to pay for extensive repairs to the building, it likely wouldn't have been forced to seek a purchaser.

Last week, this week and next week, we have stories written by Adam Jackson looking at faith and how it is changing in the current generation, from the buildings themselves to the congregations and how they operate.

Although there are many factors on the cultural and theological sides, the fact remains that we have these beautiful, historical buildings in our region that are slowly falling apart.

Leaders at Trinity United Church suggested that funding from the municipal governments could be a way forward to save these buildings, but then, with the total stock of churches in this region, it becomes an uphill climb to determine who gets the funding and, of course, from where that money comes.

If a maintenance subsidy of sorts was created, there would have to be careful consideration of how exactly the program is rolled out and if there are other historical buildings that should be considered.

If you look at historical photos of Waterloo region, the one constant when comparing to present day is often the church. With a large steeple and often at the top of a hill, these buildings loom large and have been the constants in our community for a century or more.