The year of wake-up calls. That’s how 2018 is likely to be remembered.

We rudely discovered that a lot of the supposed realities we took for granted were nothing more than idealistic illusions. And the phone didn’t ring just once. It rang several times.

The first call came May 29, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government would buy the Trans Mountain pipeline from Kinder Morgan, thereby confirming that Ottawa’s entire energy policy was a colossal flop.

Ever since being elected, the Liberals seemed to genuinely believe their sunny ways outlook on the world would translate into some kind of social contract between environmentalists and the energy industry that would allow Canada to both have its cake and eat it too.

To that end, they killed off Northern Gateway by banning oil tanker traffic off the northern B.C. coast and effectively shut down TransCanada’s ambitious and sensible Energy East project by imposing tough new regulatory requirements. With Keystone XL caught up in the labyrinth of U.S. politics and courts, only Trans Mountain offered a viable option for getting Alberta crude to tidewater. Putting all the eggs in one basket, as it were.

It should have been a slam dunk. Kinder Morgan already had a pipeline to the Vancouver area; all they wanted was to twin it. But then B.C. had an election. The NDP narrowly won and took power with support from the Green Party. Trans Mountain, already facing intense opposition from environmentalists, some Indigenous groups and local politicians, morphed into a political faceoff between two Western provinces with Ottawa caught in the middle.

The announcement the Feds would buy out Kinder Morgan and build the pipeline themselves was supposed to resolve the issue. It didn’t. The courts intervened, ruling that the approval procedure was flawed and ordering new consultations and a report on the effect of increased tanker traffic on whales. The whole process came to a shuddering stop, and no one knows when, or if, construction will resume.

The result of all this prevarication is an oil glut in Alberta. The spread between West Texas Intermediate crude and Western Canada Select rose to its highest level in history as companies kept pumping oil that had nowhere to go. Alberta was finally forced to curtail production in response.

A few years ago, Canada was being touted as a new oil superpower, whose energy industry would help support the economy for decades to come. That dream has been rudely shattered.

The second wake-up call came just a couple of days later, on May 31. That was the day President Donald Trump announced he was imposing tariffs on steel and aluminium exports from Canada in the name of “national security.”