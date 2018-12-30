Time flies, and it’s time again for the annual rite of passage from one year as we anticipate another — via food.
It’s always difficult to select a few dishes from many, but, for your year-end delectation, here are a few favourite dishes that warrant return trips, at least in my books.
Arabella Park Beer Bar burger
Known for its excellent beer selection, some pretty good food comes out of the kitchen at this Belmont Village restaurant, too.
The burger is certainly one of them. Good-quality ground chuck sourced from Simcoe starts off with rich marbling that melts into juicy burger heaven. The rest is simple ingredients like cheddar, butter pickles and deep-fried onions. The entire production is held together with a soft Wonder bun, in homage to a McDonald’s burger. But way, way better.
Café Pyrus “chicken” sandwich
Across the dining-philosophy universe is a vegan sandwich by downtown Kitchener’s Café Pyrus.
I include it not as a gesture, however: it’s just plain good. An organic and GMO-free tofu patty comes from Toronto’s Sol Cuisine, a producer of some reputation. The Pyrus kitchen adds a crust of crushed chips, an organic dill aioli with lemon, and perches it atop a Grainharvest organic kaiser. Back to the above universe: the sandwich is called The Big Bang.
Harmony Lunch fried-chicken sammie
Like Arabella, Harmony’s fried chicken sammie is served on a steamed and toasted Wonder Bread-type bun: it’s part of chef-owner Nick Benninger’s simple comfort food and nostalgia esthetic. Pickles and iceberg lettuce are added, as are mayo and brown mustard. “Both are made in-house,” says Benninger. “But neither are fancy.” True to form.
Graffiti Market Detroit-style pizza
Nothing short of a deep and rich phenomenon, the Detroit pizza at Graffiti Market at Catalyst 137 is, on the one hand, about its thick, buttery and caramelized crust that’s at once crisp and chewy; on the other, it’s about the vibrancy of the toppings, few or many. Thanks, Graffiti: reminds me of Nonna’s.
The Poké Box Big Umami
Poke, the Hawaiian dish that has been popular on food television, appears in a couple of places in our area (along with bowls in general). It deserves to be more widely known, though.
Big Umami is the most popular poke bowl at Waterloo’s The Poké Box: salmon, ahi tuna, cabbage, avocado and green onion are supported by shoyu, a foundational soy sauce rich and dark brown and salty. Furikake is a flaky seasoning that adds umami richness. Tempura bits add texture.
Grand Trunk Saloon fried chicken
Fried chicken rules, at least to my way of thinking. And Grand Trunk Saloon’s starts with skinless, boneless and brined chicken thighs with a combination of black tea, spices and herbs that marinate for 18 hours.
Crispy house-made pickles and coleslaw are a fresh, briny and acidic accompaniment. The other must-have component of the dish is the Saloon’s “cherry bomb” hot sauce. End of year or beginning of a new 365, there is little better with a cold beer.
