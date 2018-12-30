Time flies, and it’s time again for the annual rite of passage from one year as we anticipate another — via food.

It’s always difficult to select a few dishes from many, but, for your year-end delectation, here are a few favourite dishes that warrant return trips, at least in my books.

Arabella Park Beer Bar burger

Known for its excellent beer selection, some pretty good food comes out of the kitchen at this Belmont Village restaurant, too.

The burger is certainly one of them. Good-quality ground chuck sourced from Simcoe starts off with rich marbling that melts into juicy burger heaven. The rest is simple ingredients like cheddar, butter pickles and deep-fried onions. The entire production is held together with a soft Wonder bun, in homage to a McDonald’s burger. But way, way better.

Café Pyrus “chicken” sandwich

Across the dining-philosophy universe is a vegan sandwich by downtown Kitchener’s Café Pyrus.

I include it not as a gesture, however: it’s just plain good. An organic and GMO-free tofu patty comes from Toronto’s Sol Cuisine, a producer of some reputation. The Pyrus kitchen adds a crust of crushed chips, an organic dill aioli with lemon, and perches it atop a Grainharvest organic kaiser. Back to the above universe: the sandwich is called The Big Bang.

Harmony Lunch fried-chicken sammie

Like Arabella, Harmony’s fried chicken sammie is served on a steamed and toasted Wonder Bread-type bun: it’s part of chef-owner Nick Benninger’s simple comfort food and nostalgia esthetic. Pickles and iceberg lettuce are added, as are mayo and brown mustard. “Both are made in-house,” says Benninger. “But neither are fancy.” True to form.