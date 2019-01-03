The new year is upon us and there is always a desire for change and rejuvenation once the new calendar year is here. If you are looking for a pay raise or a meaningful job the best way for you to achieve this goal in 2019 maybe through changing employers. In a recent Bank of England report [Oct 2018] their findings found that being a loyal employee hinders your career advancement and monetary worth.

The Bank of England report found that the median annual pay growth for workers who moved to new employers exceeded the pay of those who stayed with their employers. The difference is a massive four percentage points higher for people who changed employers since 1994. Within this scenario you also have the annual wage increase and inflation dynamic to take into consideration. For instance, wage increases in Canada throughout 2018 have been around 2.4 per cent while the inflation rate in 2018 has been around 2.6 per cent. These two numbers literally cancel each other out with the result being that the real wage increase for 2018 has been neutral at best.

When employees proactively move there is a potential positive reaction for everyone. The fact that some employees change for a higher wage or a promotion should have a knock-on effect and wake up the employer that more people may leave. Any company that cares about their long-term growth and employee well-being should start to be proactive and promote from within and increase wages beyond the inflation rate. If they don't, they risk losing more quality employees. Employee resignations also awaken tentative employees. Too often we get comfortable in life and let our content situation get the better of us. When a co-worker leaves, people start to see the positive aspects of change. Employees start to see the opportunity for internal advancement or they realize that to advance their career they need to move as well. Change becomes a positive recharge, it becomes a moment of rediscovering your self worth.

I am regularly asked by candidates how often should they make career moves, as they don't want to be job jumpers. And it is true, moving too often will hamper your career choices. My 25 years of recruiting experience tells me that if an employee makes a career change every 7-10 years, they will find that their career advancement and their earning potential will increase in a strong upward trajectory without being labelled a job jumper.

When I counsel employees, I ask them why they are looking for a change. Those who have been with their employer for 10-plus years always answer with one of these four statements: there are no new challenges, their employer doesn't appreciate their work, their career advancement has stalled, and finally they are being underpaid in comparison to their peers. My advice is always the same: be proactive, don't be afraid of change and believe in your self worth and accumulated skill set. I tell them that people who change employees every 7-10 years are more fulfilled and earn more than lifers.

So, for 2019 do yourself a favour and retake control of your career.

John Francis is president of Theonera Inc., a fixed-fee recruitment firm based in Waterloo. He can be reached at john@theonera.com or 519-579-6671.