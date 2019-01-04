It’s somewhat remarkable that anyone anywhere wishes to perform any task of any kind in any public forum in today’s world, given that any sort of slip up or misstep almost instantaneously means destruction within the vicious realm of social media.

Max Comtois is one of the most recent victims of social media cyberbullying. His heinous crime? Failure to deposit a frozen rubber disc in net, at a time (for some people, anyway) when seemingly the absolute survival of the hockey universe depended on it.

The Canadian national junior team’s captain had the game on his stick in overtime of the home team’s quarter-final matchup against Finland on Jan. 2. Teammate Evan Bouchard had been hooked on a partial breakaway the previous play, and Canada was awarded a penalty shot. Comtois took the shot, didn’t score, and Finland would ultimately win the game a few minutes later.

And of course, the instant the puck went in the net, the trolls emerged from their brief holiday slumber and went to work. Grinning facelessly behind their computer screens, they went about attacking a young hockey player’s character and ability based solely on one play. They did this at a time when guaranteed no one felt worse for the early tournament exit than Comtois, regardless if it was his fault or not.

Oh, and it wasn’t his fault. It’s just hockey. Most rational people can see this. Unfortunately, some of the things thrown around social media can evolve into anything but rational.

Are Canadian hockey fans so spoiled that they expect nothing short of absolute dominance every year at every international competition? Evidently some see it this way. And evidently some find it necessary to rip apart a teenager verbally online when things don’t go as planned. Yes, Comtois is 19-years-old. And apparently played through a bad shoulder injury to boot against Finland.

Canada has won the World U20 Juniors 17 times – far more than any other nation – but we can’t win it every year. That would get old pretty quick and make those gold medals far less special. Canada has always been triumphant in victory yet gracious in defeat. These troublesome trolls seem to thrive on attempting to give the rest of us a bad name.

With all the positive benefits social media has, cowards such as these will continue to be its greatest detriment. Cyberbullies certainly don’t speak for anyone but themselves, and certainly not for our country’s otherwise terrific contingent of hockey fans.

Hopefully Max Comtois and the rest of Team Canada see it this way as well.