It’s time for our no-longer-new provincial government to get to work.

Oh, sure, the Ontario Conservatives will tell you that 2018 saw them keep promises such as buck-a-beer (if only for a short time and in very short supply) while also delivering on a pledge to reduce the price-per-litre of gasoline. They might even tell you that the latter was delivered by scrapping Ontario’s carbon tax, even though there was no carbon tax to scrap and there’s been a steep decline in oil prices around the world.

But buck-a-beer was here and gas prices are down, so feel free to read those occurrences as you see fit. No matter how you read them, though, be certain that they are little more than cosmetic changes in a province still buried in debt.

To that end, a more recent change to education funding in Ontario is also largely cosmetic.

About a week before Christmas, the provincial government announced it was slashing $25-million from an education fund for specialized school programs. The Conservatives noted that the fund had a history of overspending (it did) and that the cut represented less than one per cent of overall school board funding (it does).

Critics – as you’d expect – were quick to pounce, with Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath calling the cuts “absolutely shocking.” Strong words for a small cut, and words that leave me wondering what language will be left for what’s to come.

And make no mistake: there is plenty still to come.

Depending on whose figures you believe, Ontario’s deficit is anywhere between $12.3-billion (Financial Accountability Officer Peter Weltman’s figure) and $15-billion (Finance Minister Vic Fedeli’s figure). No matter which figure you believe, without a change in the way we spend or the way we tax in this province, that deficit figure will only grow.

Which brings us back to those “absolutely shocking” $25-million education cuts.

Even if we were to accept the lower of the deficit projections (the $12.3-billion from the FAO), we would need another 492 cuts of $25-million each to achieve the necessary reductions in spending that would eliminate the deficit.