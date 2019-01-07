Throughout my life, I and my loved ones have had more experience than we would like with the Canadian health-care system. However, each time, we have been grateful that the system has been there.

Over the past few months, my optometrist has been monitoring developing cataracts in my eyes. While it is unusual for cataracts to develop in somebody as young as myself, it’s not unheard of for somebody with my nearsightedness.

I already cannot read books without putting the page right up in front of my face. Signs that were legible six months ago are now a blur to me.

Fortunately, my object perception remains strong and my optometrist assures me that my eyesight is still good enough to drive. But we have booked a session with a surgeon and, later this year, I will have cataract surgery.

The description of the surgery sounds alarming and I won’t burden you with it. I am amazed that this is going to be done as an outpatient, and conscious, albeit with copious quantities of what I call happy juice. It will be quick, painless, and within days I will be seeing better than I have in years.

It is a modern miracle that we are able to do this, and a Canadian miracle that I can get this done without incurring the thousands of dollars that the operation actually costs. It is disconcerting to me to watch my eyesight deteriorate and know that, in another time and place, I would be going blind.

Erin and my American mother-in-law have both said that if Americans truly knew the difference in the outcomes of our two health-care systems, there would be rioting in American streets.

Erin has had more experience than she would have liked with the American health-care system, and while the quality of care she received was as good as it was in Canada, the experience almost bankrupted her.

I have seen trolls on social media deriding Americans who call for their health-care system to be more like Canada’s. Canada’s “socialized medicine” is a disaster, they claim. What about all of our waiting lists? People should be able to pay to have their care provided immediately.

I admit our system is not perfect, and a case in point would be the wait I’m experiencing until my cataract surgery takes place. However, it is thanks to regular visits to the optometrist that these cataracts were caught early. Thanks to OHIP, I’m now seeing the eye doctor every six months to monitor my condition.