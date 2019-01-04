Take just about any Vietnamese menu, and you will find hundreds of items; many are variations and permutations of the same basic dish — noodle soup with rare beef, or noodle soup with rare beef and tendon, or noodle soup with soft tendon and well-done flank steak — but they are virtually all delicious.

That’s the case at the newest entry in the world of pho in Kitchener: Pho Vietnam K&W Vietnamese Restaurant, located, essentially, on Cedar Street even though the address on the menu is noted as King Street.

The restaurant’s residence in the former K-W St. Clair Appliance building (where it did business for six decades) puts it, with no little pho coincidence, kitty-corner to where I had my first bowl of pho decades ago. I think it was a Ben Thanh then; today, it’s the Kitchener Market.

The basic dish — broth and rice noodles (banh pho) — has become hugely popular in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo. Pho Vietnam K&W has about two dozen pho variations but several other dishes among its 100 as well.

Inside, the restaurant is bright, clean and stark and perhaps somewhat loud. I like the sleek compactness of the place, which has been open since the summer.

There is seating for only a couple dozen; I’ve not been by the restaurant when there hasn’t been someone eating.

As for the dish named Hu Tieu My Ho, minus the digraphs and diacritics that characterize the Vietnamese language that’s spoken by some 80 million people, the name breaks down into a basic noodle soup from My Tho, which refers to its city of origin, about two hours from Saigon.

The broth in the dish is not the beef broth that is widely popular with the Vietnamese soups available in the region, according to Thompson Tran, a Kitchener-based chef and owner of the Wooden Boat Food Company, with whom I sampled a few dishes.

“It’s pork broth, fried shallots, a little bit of finely minced lemon grass, fish sauce, scallions, cilantro and shallot oil,” says Tran, who makes Vietnamese foods such as nuoc cham “dipping” sauce.