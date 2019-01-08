I enjoy going out for a meal with family and friends, but find it getting harder to do lately. We usually go to the Crossroads in Elmira where they have several separate rooms which helps quite a bit. If I ask for a quiet spot they willingly do their best to accommodate me. However it would be nice to have a change sometime.

James, where is this coffee shop you frequent? Is it public, or just for users of the innovation centre?

It's interesting to read of Sound Print and Metrolinx Quiet Zone on its Go Trains.

I have had occasion to ask to have the music turned down in restaurants, some comply, others say it's not possible. I don't return to the latter.