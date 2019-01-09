She’s helped me by seeing deeper into my depression (and paying for some therapy!) and with getting my current job and sorting my finances.

She’s done absolutely nothing wrong other than demand the best from me and life.

I’ve told her I just want to move out of my family’s house and live on my own (though I’m scared because of finances and my depression).

She wants to move out, too, but only if she married (strict family religious rule).

But I’m not quite ready to settle down and marry! Yet here we are, both too scared to break up with each other and somehow just making it work. I know this isn’t easy on her, either. Am I just dragging her along?

Feeling Lost

A: It’s the depression, not the relationship. At this time, it’s mostly you who’s being “dragged along” emotionally, by yourself, and due to the long-term depression.

Your immediate priority is to get therapy for yourself and treatment that helps you build confidence to move forward with your life. Ask your doctor for a referral to a therapist or seek help from a mental health clinic.

Your girlfriend is a great support to you and has also opened your mind to significant realities, but she’s not a therapist and that’s your greatest need right now.

Thank her for all her caring advice and help but explain that there’s a journey of building inner confidence and a positive outlook, which you can only embark on with professional guidance.

You can stay loving and connected during this time. You don’t have to break up, though you may both find that the process of learning and healing may sometimes be very intense.

That may result in taking a break for a while. But any final decision about your future together, or lack of it, should not be made while you’re so depressed.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Depression clouds decision-making. Get therapy and treatment to help you feel confident about making life decisions.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @ellieadvice