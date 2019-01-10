Progress is evident on two important issues for the Waterloo Region business sector that are being addressed by the Ford administration as a new calendar year commences — namely fair tendering and enhanced GO services between Waterloo Region and Toronto. While progress is being made, significant work remains to make the local business sector a global leader for innovation and job creation.

As I noted at the end of 2018, the provincial government tabled a bill that changes the rules around municipal tendering on major infrastructure projects. Bill 66, the Restoring Ontario's Competitiveness Act 2018, was introduced for first reading in December. However, it will have no positive impact on local taxpayers, municipalities and businesses until it passes third reading. Our chamber will be working with local MPPs to ensure this happens relatively early in the next session of the legislature to ensure new rules are in place for the spring construction season.

On Dec. 17, newly appointed Minister of Transportation Jeff Yurek was at the Kitchener Via station to announce additional local GO train service. One additional weekday morning train and one additional afternoon returning train are now available to local commuters.

This transit announcement is an important first step and is a step along the way to our ultimate goal of all-day, two-way GO service.

The Connect The Corridor coalition, an advocacy group of local businesses, post-secondary institutions and municipalities, is currently lobbying the Ontario government to provide a funding commitment in the 2019 provincial budget for fast, frequent two-way, all-day GO Trains between Waterloo and Toronto through the expansion of services on the Kitchener GO line.

Faster and more frequent train service in the Waterloo-Toronto innovation corridor is a top issue for businesses across the region. There is more work to be done, and we will all continue to work with Premier Ford and his ministers to deliver the required transit services.

A public opinion poll commissioned for the coalition indicated that 80 per cent of people surveyed across Ontario support frequent two-way, all-day GO train services. A further 86 per cent of respondents support the expanded train service for its potential positive impacts on daily commute times and taking more cars off the road.

Our colleagues at the Toronto Region Board of Trade estimate that congestion and delays along the corridor cost Canadian businesses and consumers between $500 million and $650 million annually in higher costs for goods and services. Over time, a rapid and frequent rail solution could save billions in passenger travel time savings, road maintenance cost avoidance and reduced congestion.

Connecting the innovation corridor is key to cementing Ontario's role as a global leader in the innovation economy, attracting more investment and creating thousands of good, high-paying jobs for Ontarians. Two-way, all-day GO service within the Toronto-Waterloo Region corridor has broad support from businesses, universities and municipalities, and the time to make the concept a reality is right now.

Ian McLean is president and CEO of the Greater Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce.

