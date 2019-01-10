We may be in the information age, but the information we're able to get out of sources is quickly decreasing.

With e-mail being the most preferred method of communication for many of our sources, it's become an alarming trend.

When covering stories — whether it's a 100th birthday party or a political scandal — interviews are an important part of our business. To me, it's an opportunity to have a conversation about a topic with the ever-important back and forth. Sources may not want to talk to us or they may not like the questions we ask, but it's all part of our job.

The issue with email, although it may be more convenient for sources, is it removes our ability to ask the ever-important follow-up questions, or at the very least, draws out the process of doing so.

One specific example of that is Kitchener-Conestoga PC MPP Mike Harris, who was unavailable for a comment about Bill 66, but did provide reporter Namish Modi with an email statement that merely toed the party line on the issue. I have no doubt that Harris was busy, but anyone who deals with the media often knows that interviews don't take too long — the most it would have taken is about 15 minutes.

The reasons for this are obvious. It creates a trail so that the source can ensure they are not being misquoted, but in doing so, it does a disservice to the readers who want a true description of the issue. In some municipalities, it's policy that staff members only respond via email to pre-written questions.

When I'm asked by sources to provide questions via email, I try to meet in the middle where I can. I'll send questions — or at least a general idea of what I will be asking — then follow-up with a phone call. That way if the questions are technical in nature, the source can be well-informed and when talking on the phone, I can clarify and discrepancies.

Sources wanting to communicate solely through email isn't new, but it has been on the rise in my experience. When this happens, we all lose.