This is a sandwich you need to have as 2019 begins.

A good veal Parmigiana from Nostra Cucina augurs well for health, happiness and prosperity in a new year.

OK, that’s fake news, but Nostra Cucina’s magnificent veal sandwich is legit and one you do need to have. And regularly.

How legit? It’s a world-class sandwich and one that has won best veal sandwich in the province. That’s right: the province. And that includes sandwiches in Little Italy of Vaughan and Woodbridge repute.

Sian Burns and Dina Marsillo own and operate the small and primarily take-away and catering restaurant on Manitou Drive between Webster Road and Cress Lane.

The menu features 15 or so hot or cold sandwiches (including the lovely New Orleans muffuletta), pasta and pizza. But they excel at the veal, and they have done a lot of them over the years.

“I did some quick math,” Burns says calculating a prodigious parm production. “I think we’re at nearly 150,000 sandwiches in the 14 years that we’ve been here.”

Each one has been remarkable but none more so than the one that brought home veal sandwich gold last year for Ontario’s Best Veal Sandwich, a competition sponsored by the Veal Farmers of Ontario and held at Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market.

The competition was intense and saw 14 finalists selected from a lengthy search of 129 Ontario restaurants. Four were selected for the final competition at St. Lawrence Market.

“It was so much fun,” Marsillo says. “For us, it was easy because this is what we do. We just went in, and it took us 10 minutes to do six sandwiches, and then we just waited around.”