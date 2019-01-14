Three weeks ago, when I wrote about the Ford government’s surprise announcement of a fifth Kitchener-Toronto GO Train starting this month, I noted that the change had come at the cost of an afternoon train that had operated express from Toronto to Bramalea, shortening the regular two hour, five minute journey by over fifteen minutes.

While I lamented the increase in average travel time for the service, I had assumed that the rest of the service had been planned to offer more seats and increased capacity for passengers travelling between the two cities.

That assumption appears to have been optimistic.

This week, the news has been full of reports of frustrated commuters, and dangerous overcrowding at Union Station during the afternoon return trips to Kitchener. It seems that the additional trip earlier in the afternoon not only came at the cost of an express journey, but also the spreading out of departures during the service’s peak time.

Worse, at least one of the trains departed with a shorter consist, meaning that, paradoxically, increasing the number of trains decreased the number of available seats.

Metrolinx appears to have rushed the implementation of the new service without proper planning, and this wasn’t the only incident.

This same week, service began on a new weekday GO Train between Toronto and Niagara Falls, extending a train that used to end at Hamilton’s West Harbour station.

Metrolinx announced that the extended train would still serve West Harbour station, but there was a problem: the platforms of the station only connected to the main line to and from Niagara Falls at the station’s west end.

To continue to serve the stop, the train from Niagara Falls has to travel past West Harbour station, stop, and then back into the station in order to collect passengers before continuing to Union Station.

The afternoon return train pulls into West Harbour, drops off passengers, and then backs out onto the main line before continuing its journey to Niagara Falls.