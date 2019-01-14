Three weeks ago, when I wrote about the Ford government’s surprise announcement of a fifth Kitchener-Toronto GO Train starting this month, I noted that the change had come at the cost of an afternoon train that had operated express from Toronto to Bramalea, shortening the regular two hour, five minute journey by over fifteen minutes.
While I lamented the increase in average travel time for the service, I had assumed that the rest of the service had been planned to offer more seats and increased capacity for passengers travelling between the two cities.
That assumption appears to have been optimistic.
This week, the news has been full of reports of frustrated commuters, and dangerous overcrowding at Union Station during the afternoon return trips to Kitchener. It seems that the additional trip earlier in the afternoon not only came at the cost of an express journey, but also the spreading out of departures during the service’s peak time.
Worse, at least one of the trains departed with a shorter consist, meaning that, paradoxically, increasing the number of trains decreased the number of available seats.
Metrolinx appears to have rushed the implementation of the new service without proper planning, and this wasn’t the only incident.
This same week, service began on a new weekday GO Train between Toronto and Niagara Falls, extending a train that used to end at Hamilton’s West Harbour station.
Metrolinx announced that the extended train would still serve West Harbour station, but there was a problem: the platforms of the station only connected to the main line to and from Niagara Falls at the station’s west end.
To continue to serve the stop, the train from Niagara Falls has to travel past West Harbour station, stop, and then back into the station in order to collect passengers before continuing to Union Station.
The afternoon return train pulls into West Harbour, drops off passengers, and then backs out onto the main line before continuing its journey to Niagara Falls.
Metrolinx had been planning to extend service to Niagara Falls and would have built track connections at the east end of West Harbour station eventually. However, it appears that the Ford government, through the Minister of Transportation Jeff Yurek, wanted service extended more quickly.
Why would the newly elected government rush these modest service increases so fast that they screwed up the planning so embarrassingly? It feels like the actions of a government desperate for a quick win. They want to be seen to be doing something, when in reality delivering something less.
In a local op-ed written by the region’s three Conservative MPPs, the authors derided the region’s two New Democrat MPPs for “politicizing the process” of improving transit links to Kitchener by criticizing the problems resulting from the changes of service.
In my opinion, politicizing the process is Minister Yurek claiming that the overcrowding seen this week at Union is the result of an increase in ridership because “service was being increased by 25%” when, in reality, service was made less frequent and capacity reduced during its busiest period.
Politicizing the process is rushing to deliver the appearance of a service improvement without actually substantially improving service.
To Metrolinx’s credit, it is working to fix some of the problems. The shortened train will be lengthened this week.
But this government needs to do more than rush to offer the appearance of improving service, if indeed it is planning to improve service.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
