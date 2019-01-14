Of course, the business of road redesign is an expensive one, whereas new signage comes in at pennies on the dollar by comparison.

Noble gesture, easily implemented, inexpensive, yet almost entirely ineffective.

Reducing speed limits on residential streets is also misguided in that it fails to address the actual problem we’re trying to solve.

Over the past five years, collisions between vehicles and pedestrians have happened, on average, about once every three days. That’s a concerning number and one that demands action.

Now consider the road where you currently live.

If you're like me, and you don't live on Weber Street, Ottawa Street, Victoria Street, Fischer-Hallman Road or so many other streets like them, then you've likely never seen a pedestrian or cyclist struck by a vehicle on the road where you live.

I've lived on the same quiet residential street for nearly 20 years, and not once have I seen so much as a scrape suffered by a pedestrian or cyclist.

Yet it would be a street like mine that would see a reduction in its current 50 km/h speed limit.

If we want to reduce the number of collisions between vehicles and pedestrians on our streets, we have to focus our attention and effort on the streets where the collisions are happening. This only makes sense and, by extension, it makes a reduction of speed limits on residential streets little more than “feel good” policy.

Maybe as soon as the city starts talking about road redesign or reducing speed limits on Weber and Ottawa streets, we can start to take it seriously.

In the meantime, slow down!

If we want safer roads, and we agree that slower speeds are a way of achieving that goal, then we already have the power to increase safety on our roads.

The power to slow down while driving is within each of us.

•••

Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.