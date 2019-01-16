CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Use the daylight hours to the max. Be more direct in how you deal with a child or loved one when he or she responds to you. Your ideas carry weight with your inner circle. Focus on a key priority. If you're feeling worn out, make it an early bedtime. Tonight: Life is about to get dicey!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Do not question the fact that you have your share of admirers. A problem emerges that will be difficult to handle if you do not put your cards on the table today. You will be a lot happier if you choose to embrace your leadership abilities. Tonight: Let your hair down, and be yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you take a long-term view, you will see that a decision changes the outcome radically. Making a wise choice could be helpful. Others will strive to understand your reasoning. Be willing to explain where you are coming from. Schedule a late-day meeting. Tonight: Dinner out.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

One-on-one relating is highlighted. In fact, you might be so involved with the immediate situation that you have lost perspective on the long term. Before you make any agreements, pull away for a little while. This process could save you a lot of angst. Tonight: Try something new.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

People interest you, as you witness some old actions and remarkable statements. You could have a problem focusing on the big picture. If you can detach, perhaps in the late afternoon, you could see a whole different perspective. React at that point. Tonight: Be part of a duo.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Dive into work with enthusiasm and energy. You clear out a lot of work but also need to have some discussions. Schedule a late meeting for a talk about a certain situation. You will get some feedback from others that will be worth listening to. Tonight: Meet up with friends.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your creativity emerges in a discussion. In fact, you could have a problem settling in and having this talk. You might believe it is more ominous than it is, but you soon will discover otherwise. This situation draws out your imagination and others' goodwill. Tonight: Keep it light.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your light and easy style might not be coming through in the way that you'd like it to. Be direct and clear with others, as well as yourself. You might need a timeout from your routine. If you can schedule one ASAP, you will feel the difference quickly. Tonight: Opt to be less social.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Speak your mind and handle a difficult problem openly. Be willing to work with suggestions, and have a sustained conversation before you make a decision as to what path to go down. You are full of energy, and might overwhelm others. Tonight: Make it early.

BORN TODAY: Filmmaker John Carpenter (1948), radio host Laura Schlessinger (1947), actress Debbie Allen (1950)



