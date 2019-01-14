That way, everyone’s forewarned that it’ll otherwise be a shortened, and sole visit.

Personally, I’ve had dogs and visited others’ well-furnished homes, never feeling that my dogs’ rights were greater than those of the owners.

Meanwhile, since you care for and want an ongoing relationship with your miffed family members, you need to say so. Simply state that everyone’s entitled to different pet- and cottage-lifestyles, but you regret not stating your ways sooner.

Agree to get together in the city, out for a dinner as your guests (meaning that you pay) to get past the “misunderstanding.”

Next year, arrange early to visit their cabin.

FEEDBACK Regarding the pregnant woman who had cheated on her husband with someone of a different race:

Reader: “She was worried that she’d deliver a mixed-race baby and her husband would find out she’d cheated on him.

“I agree wholeheartedly with you that she needs to tell him about what she did. But what about the biological father of this child? This man also has the right to know he has a child and whether he wants a role in being a parent to it.

“This woman unfortunately got herself into a big mess. Too bad she didn’t feel able to go to a therapist and talk to someone about the loss and grief of her previous infertility with her husband.”

Ellie: The “mess” involves an innocent child’s life, so yes, she needs to tell the biological father, once she’s sure who is the father as there were several possibilities.

But her first worry was the husband she wants to keep … if that’s possible, depending on his nature and reaction. Even if the baby reflects his and her race, she needs to confess her cheating. In many cases, a partner finds out anyways, and it’s a much bigger “mess,” that way.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Whether it’s about visiting dogs or people, state your boundaries on behaviour upfront.

EXPERT ADVICE. IN YOUR INBOX: Sign up for the Star’s advice newsletter, get the latest on relationships, etiquette and more.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca