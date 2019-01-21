Spooky and beautiful, Betrayal at House on the Hill is my family's favourite new board game.

Playing it is not an easy experience to describe, but Marc Quaglia of J&J Cards & Collectibles explained it to me like this: "If you can imagine it as a horror film in a board game format, you're pretty close," he said.

It was Quaglia who recommended Betrayal at House on the Hill, when I recently told him how much my family enjoys dice and card-based strategy games with exquisite artwork and riveting stories.

"Betrayal at House on the Hill has a fantastic, cinematic, fascinating narrative," he said. "It is phenomenal, and you're going to have one of the greatest times ever."

The back of the box reads: "Your fear will grow with each tile you place as you investigate a house filled with dreadful monsters and deadly secrets. As you brave your way through each unique room, you and the other explorers must rely on each other to survive the horrors that await. But beware: The house will turn one of you against the rest. It will take all of your strengths and skills to defeat the traitor and escape the Betrayal at House on the Hill."

Creaky hallways, a bloody room and mysterious mists that pour out from the walls are just some of the horrors that my family has encountered while playing the game. It's thrilling and suspenseful, and we've never faced the same game twice as the plot and objective are always different.

"For the first half of the game you're exploring and you're trying to discover new items while discussing with the other players things like, 'Do you really need that second shotgun?' Yes, of course I need it," Quaglia said with a laugh.

"And at the halfway point there's the haunt. The haunt is the moment where both the good guys and the traitor realize what they have to do to win the game, but up until that point you're not really sure what you're doing in this haunted house. You're just working your way through it and revealing the house tile by tile, when all of a sudden something bizarre and spectacular happens."

After playing Betrayal at House on the Hill, I can't wait to return to the dreaded house again and again, as I'm hooked on its eerie stories of ghosts, carnivorous ivy, and vicious swarms of firebats that feast on human blood.

"It is unquestionably one of the prettiest, most elegant, and easiest games to get into, with really cool stories," said Quaglia. "And I find with Betrayal at House on the Hill, you'll be talking about that one game — like the vampires lighting the house on fire — for years to come, which is a testament to the design."