Re: 'Losing my religion' series by Adam Jackson

Dear editor,

Kudos for your series of articles about the "future of worship" and the role of churches. You opened church doors wider to peer inside for a view that reveals Christian congregations have challenges to continue for their own parishioners with additional struggles to provide valuable services that also support others beyond church walls.

You mentioned this to be a "matter of fact" in Waterloo Region referring specifically to the recent demolition of Trinity United's building — now a crumbled topping on the local landscape. Significant church buildings are a testament to changes that emerged from population growth and prosperity in the earliest days of settlement. They also link opportunities to experience heritage, cultures, art, businesses and more.

For many generations in Canada, only church doors opened on a Sunday — having no competition with sports arenas, malls and 24-7 internet entertainment. One of your editorials suggests society's complex and competing changes don't impart clarity for solutions to "keep them around." I wish reversing these fortunes was as easy as putting both hands together — closed with fingers positioned to wiggle in the middle and index fingers poised upward to show, "here is the church, here is the steeple, open the doors and see all the people."

You have respectfully reported that, to date, doors closed on faith edifices have resulted in re-development or demolition. No matter why, these changes are a disturbing reality that impact the whole community on so many levels.

Diane Bonfonte, Waterloo