When the Ford government announced last week that it was requiring Ontario universities to cut their student tuition fees by 10 per cent, I was surprised. At first, I thought the move was uncharacteristically altruistic for a government that had signalled its intent to cut services to pay for tax cuts.

This move certainly gives people used to criticizing the Ford government pause. After all, how could anybody oppose a 10 per cent reduction in student tuition fees? For parents considering their children’s future education, the savings of hundreds of dollars per semester must be seen as a godsend.

However, as with everything else this government has done so far, the devil is in the details.

Thus far, the Conservative government has not announced plans to increase government funding for Ontario’s universities to match the tuition cut. Indeed, officials have suggested that Ontario universities are expected to make up the lost revenues through internal savings.

Thanks to the forced austerity of the previous Liberal government, Ontario universities already receive the lowest level of provincial funding per-student in all of Canada.

Government funding has not kept up with inflation, and even though Ontario universities are prevented from increasing student tuition by more than 3 per cent per year, last year the level of funding received from student tuition passed the level of funding received from the Ontario government.

For many Ontario universities, the hiring of faculty has not kept up with student growth. From 2008 to 2018, the number of full-time students at Ontario universities has grown from 336,000 to nearly 460,000, an increase of over 25 per cent. Without funding increases to match, universities are expected to do more for less.

Worse, the Ford government, again moving with the alacrity of a sledgehammer, announced this funding cut at around the same time as many institutions were setting their 2019-20 budgets.

Many universities were likely planning to increase tuition fees by the regulated 3 per cent maximum, meaning that the Ford cut amounts to a 13 per cent reduction in operating revenues from tuition fees.

Once again, a Ford has insinuated that there is a gravy train that Ontario’s institutions can dip into to reduce costs without reducing services. Doug Ford’s brother found this was not the case when he was mayor of Toronto, and it certainly isn’t the case with Ontario’s universities.