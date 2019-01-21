Though I’ve always found it curious that one level of local government manages our garbage collection but another handles our road-clearing in the winter months, and that we’ve got a regional transit and police service but a hodgepodge of seven fire services, I would argue that we’ve found a way to deliver these services effectively.

In the end, that’s what should matter most. So let’s not begin worrying about what may never come to pass.

We should be confident in asking if 59 municipal councillors is a rightsized amount of local representation for our community of less than 600,000 residents, and if there are more opportunities for shared services or a more effective means of delivering those services within our cities and townships.

Just as we’re asking Ken Seiling and his fellow adviser Michael Fenn to not enter this review with a predetermined conclusion, we should ask the same of ourselves when considering their review.

Let’s not presume the outcome before the review has even begun. In fact, let’s embrace the scrutiny.

In the words of Kitchener mayor Berry Vrbanovic, “this review will provide an opportunity to share the best practices which can be found within our community, including our many joint services initiatives. It will also present an opportunity to explore areas where we can become even stronger.”

We’ve long been recognized as an innovative, adaptable community.

Complacency is the only surefire way of changing that reputation.

•••

