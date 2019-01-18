We survived the holiday season!

The stockings are put way and the in-laws are out of your guest room.

The New Year is upon us. 'A New Year, a New You!' is screaming from every advertisement possible this month.

According to Statista - the leading provider of market and consumer data - the top three New Year’s resolutions for Canadians are to improve personal fitness and nutrition, improve their finances, and travel more.

Those are some hefty lifestyle changes. So as good as it felt declaring your resolution for a better life on New Year's Day, three weeks into January those resolutions maybe weighing heavily on you, and marketers are counting on that.

Gyms have ads with “New Year, New You” printed on them, and they're offering a discounted price, it may seem like everything is falling into place for your new, healthier lifestyle.

However, this is the time of year people buy a gym membership and never use it. The same can be said for almost every self-improvement product on the market, making January a dangerous month to be a consumer.

No wonder we have Blue Monday, a theory first published as part of a press release in 2005 by Sky Travel declaring that Jan. 21 is the most depressing day of the year.

The concept was quickly discounted as pseudoscience.

While the theory was declared nonsense, and just a thinly veiled marketing ploy, we can't deny the darkened mood that seems to hang over us during mid- to late-January.