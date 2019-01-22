Re: You say you want a resolution (Kitchener Post, Jan. 17)

Dear editor:

You propose each federal party should provide a clear platform on three major election issues: How to confront global climate change and come close to meeting Canadian carbon-emission targets; how to get a pipeline built to carry Alberta crude oil to an ocean port; and how to end the budget deficits which endanger Canada's future economic health.

I think these points should be rephrased to get a different clarification:

— Do you admit climate change is real and mainly caused by human activity, or, if not, how will you silence the scientists who disagree with you?

— How will Canada meet its commitments on carbon emissions, instead of just coming close?

— How does building new oil pipelines help confront climate change, and, if Alberta's fossil-fuel industry can't be sustained, what will you do for those workers?

— Since the federal budget deficit roughly equals the interest we pay on the federal debt, what is your plan for paying off the debt?

— Which of your campaign promises do you intend to keep?

Bernie Rohde