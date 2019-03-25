As a lifelong fan of professional wrestling, I collect old wrestling magazines.

That's why I was thrilled to recently find at Market Road Antiques in Waterloo a 1972 edition of Wrestling Guide, with a cover story on one of the sport's most hated German villains, Karl Von Hess, who came to the ring in a Nazi uniform and enraged fans with a "Sieg, Heil!" salute in the years following the Second World War.

Professional wrestling is often dismissed as a cartoonish spectacle — and Von Hess' shtick was certainly over-the-top — but I've always also seen wrestling as an underappreciated art form and consider men like Karl Von Hess, Ed "Strangler" Lewis and Lou Thesz as the virtuosos of the genre. They had the ability, purely through physical performance, to take audiences of thousands on emotional journeys.

While I love today's World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and will expect to have a blast watching WrestleMania 35 on April 7, it's the wrestling of yesteryear that holds a special place in my heart.

I can happily spend hours watching old grainy footage of former stars like Bruno Sammartino, Gorgeous George and Sweet Daddy Siki and the 1972 edition of Wrestling Guide features all the greats of the bygone era, like Haystacks Calhoun, Bobo Brazil, and The Sheik.

In a feature story on Cowboy Frankie Lane, who grew up on a farm in the small Ontario community of Alvinston, Lane is quoted: "Every wrestler that I have faced has contributed to my success. Every wrestler has been different and whether I won or lost, I learned something from them. So far, the wrestling profession has been great to me and I have been able to travel and see many sights in this country and in many foreign countries."

Wrestlers, and wrestling, are rarely described in such positive ways by the mainstream media, where the norm is to dismiss wrestling as an overblown spectacle in which men in spandex pretend to fight.

But such dismissals overlook the true art form that diehard wrestling fans like me have come to appreciate: the physical storytelling, the unexpected spontaneity and the deliberate blurring of lines between fantasy and reality.

People who outright dismiss wrestling for being "fake" should ask themselves if they'd be so dismissive of other scripted forms of entertainment — Game of Thrones, say, or King Lear.

I'm a visual artist, and my wrestling-themed paintings have been exhibited throughout North America, England and Japan, and featured in magazines like International Artist and Canadian House & Home. And I produced a wrestling documentary film, Live for Sunday, with the support of CTV.