One of Alfred Adler’s contributions to psychology is the importance of “birth order” in the development of a child’s personality. Largely, people misunderstand this term to mean the child’s ordinal number in the family. Researchers prove (smugly) there is no “birth order effect,” and conclude that Adler must be wrong.

However, Adler’s concept of birth order is not concerned with the numeric ordering of siblings. He was pointing out that every child is born into a different social milieu. No child is born into the “same family,” per se. For example, when I arrived home from the hospital, a pink bundle in my mother’s arms, there were already three loud boys on the scene! That is a very different picture from my oldest brother Larry, who would have had Mom and Dad all to himself. They were nervous new parents, especially since they had just had a miscarriage before conceiving Larry. You can bet Larry’s pacifier was sanitized in boiling water while mine was wiped on a sleeve!

It is not the “order” that matters, but rather the social environs, and what our children decide about it. We can make some guesses, but the child is the creative meaning maker, and they decide for themselves what they consider to be the merits and disadvantages of their situation and how to cope. Don’t assume–observe.

For example, I enjoyed being the only girl. It made me stand out and I felt special. Another girl born into the same situation might have creatively decided they were a misfit, thinking, “This is a house of boys and I am not one.”

So when we study the “only child,” we notice certain characteristics of their social world. Things like the fact that they live in a mostly adult-dominated world. Everyone is a competent giant but them! What do they think of that? Does that discourage them? Or do they strive to keep up and act like “little adults” themselves?

Chances are they spend more time listening to “adult talk,” so its a good guess that they have a large vocabulary. They probably have more attention placed on them since there are no other siblings to cut into their time. And hey, did you notice they do not have siblings to fight or share things with either?

What do you think? Is this a “good” birth order?

It doesn’t work that way. There is no “better” order here. Please don’t worry that you are in some way hurting your child if you decide NOT to have another child. You are not “denying” them siblings. Likewise, please don’t worry that you may be somehow compromising the precious life of your toddler if you now have to share your time and attention with a new baby.

Instead, let’s look at potential growth-enhancing and inhibiting characteristics so we can do our little bit to moderate the effects.

For example: The only child who has no “built-in playmates” (a.k.a. siblings) will benefit from joining play groups and other activities where they can interact with other children. This gives them the chance to learn socializing skills that only other children can teach them.