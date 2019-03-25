After spending four years trying to weave a new festival into the fabric of its community, the city of Kitchener appears ready to press its luck.
In 2015, we welcomed the “Ever After” electronic music festival for the first time.
It was new and, to those of us of a certain vintage, decidedly different. Quite simply, it was hard for any of us over the age of 40 to understand the appeal of a musical genre that didn’t feature lyrics or instruments but instead was punctuated by a pulsating bass line.
Still, different does not equal bad. I think quite the opposite, in fact.
I think it’s a very good thing that we brought this festival to our city, not only attracting tourists and filling hotels and restaurants but also offering an entertainment option to the young people who live here and enjoy these shows.
Let’s be honest — Mom and Dad didn’t like our noisy rock 'n' roll, either.
That first year of Ever After prompted nearly five dozen complaints to the city, almost assuredly from those among us wondering why the thump-thump-thumping of the music could be heard — if not felt — in neighbourhoods near and far from the actual venue at Bingemans.
Undeterred, we pressed on and 2016 saw an almost negligible seven complaints over the course of the three-night event.
But then came 2017 and some sort of atmospheric anomaly that allowed the sound to carry further than it otherwise would have. As luck would have it, the sound travelled far and wide on the Sunday night of the festival, just before we went back to work and school.
Cue the complaints.
There were 130 protests about the noise from Ever After in 2017, so it was back to the drawing board at the city.
In negotiating with the concert promoter, new measures would be put in place that lowered the decibel-level of the music.
New technology was employed that allowed technicians to redirect the sound so it focused on the venue and didn’t spread as far into neighbourhoods.
A 9:00 p.m. curfew was even imposed, so the music would have to be turned off earlier on the Sunday night of the festival.
By all accounts, the measures were a resounding success. The city received just six complaints from the festival last year, the lowest ever in the festival’s history.
That success must have emboldened the city because it sounds as though the festival will extend to a fourth night this year.
Instead of beginning on Friday, it will begin on Thursday, continuing through Sunday.
Since the festival runs in early June, that means there will be two nights of music followed by mornings of daycare, classes and days at the office.
I have no issue with the festival itself. Though it’s not my cup of tea, I recognize the benefits it brings to our community.
It took years to strike the right balance between these economic benefits and the rights of our neighbours to enjoy the peace of their homes.
Tipping that balance now suggests the city is willing to put profits over people.
And that’s just not a good look.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.
