The Conservatives under Doug Ford like to talk about all taxes being awful and spending cuts being painless. After all, Ford promised that he would lower taxes and our deficit and that while doing so, “not a single front-line worker will lose their job.”

Ford has signalled, however, that cuts to education are coming. There have been frank warnings to school boards that they should implement hiring freezes. Early plans to increase the number of students in each class could put as many as 5,000 teachers out of work across this province.

Ontario Education Minister Lisa Thompson even tried to argue that this cut would amount to an improvement. Higher class sizes, she argued in an interview to CBC Radio’s Metro Morning, would improve children’s coping skills and resiliency.

By that logic, they should increase the size of Toronto City Council.

But worse was the Minister’s suggestion that parents could cope with the reduction in quality of our children’s education by hiring tutors to help their frustrated kids.

The suggestion that low-income parents should, essentially, spend more money on their children’s future, when they’re having trouble feeding them in the present, amounts to a modern-day equivalent of “well, let them eat cake.”

Another example of how the Conservatives have sought to hurt average Ontarians in the name of fiscal conservatism are changes to the OHIP+ prescription plan that take effect on April 1st.

The previous government set up OHIP+, allowing children and youth under the age of 25 to receive prescription medications paid for through Ontario’s government health insurance. In June of last year, the newly-elected Ford government rolled back this improvement, saying that OHIP+ would not apply to parents who already had private extended medical insurance through their employers.

On the surface, this sounds like a reasonable decision. If employers and private companies are already covering the costs of these prescriptions, why have taxpayers pick up the bill? But with changes announced to take effect on April 1st, gaps have opened up in Ontario’s prescription safety net that hurt working parents.

According to the Hospital for Sick Children, children and youth under 25 with parents who have a private insurance plan are not covered under OHIP+, full stop, regardless of what that private insurance plan does or does not cover.