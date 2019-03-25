Nedal Alhares was part of the group that opened the popular Arabesque restaurant on Victoria Street several years ago. It became an immediate destination for food lovers looking for Middle Eastern dishes, and it continues to be popular today.

But a few months ago, Alhares brought his entrepreneurial skills and love of Middle Eastern cooking to University Avenue just about at Weber Street, across from the new Waterloo campus of Conestoga College and its culinary school. The playfully named Chic Pea Middle Eastern Kitchen was born.

The name connotes both freshness and quality, the garbanzo bean, or chickpea, is an indication of the vegetarian options that mark the menu. But it would be just as easy to say the restaurant is stylish and tasteful — chic, in other words.

Inside is open-concept space that holds booths and large wooden communal tables that can seat just over 100 customers. A quaint characteristic of the restaurant is the large families who visit and sit at those tables to eat.

A section of one wall of the dining area is a glass room which holds, in its Rube Goldberg majesty, a wheel-like device with beds of charcoal: a rotisserie. Elsewhere in the kitchen, you’ll notice flames and sparking embers as meat is grilled.

The menu includes about a dozen starters (or mezze; the fried kibbeh is particularly good), soups and salads, seven or eight entrees and grill dishes, sandwiches (including the popular shawarma wraps) and, of course, Chic Pea Charcoal Chicken.

“Everything here is fresh. We have a butcher on-site,” Alhares says. “It’s our own recipe for the dough, too.”

One corner of the menu is a dedicated “Turkish Pizzeria,” which includes five or six varieties ($8-$17), including sujuk, a unique sausage blend of ground beef and spices, which is a staple of the Middle East and Balkan regions of the world.

Of course, just about every cuisine on the planet, east and west and north and south, has some sort of pizzalike, dough-based flatbread that is loaded with toppings and baked in a hot oven.

“The sujuk topping is from beef that we cut and grind here at the restaurant,” Alhares says, noting that it is essentially “organic” though it is not certified organic. “We then add our blend of ingredients that basically includes garlic, coriander and salt and pepper.”