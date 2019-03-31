GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Reach out for another person that you have not visited in a while. A loved one might start to irritate you. Perhaps you have been swallowing some frustration and anger. Work through those feelings first by rooting out the source. Tonight: Meet friends at a new spot.

This Week: Bend to another person's wishes. He or she might have clout.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Deal with finances if you want to get them under better control. Make sure you and another person are on the same page. If not, you might want to consider separate checkbooks. Each of you can be responsible for certain concerns. Tonight: Have a favorite dinner.

This Week: Investigate an opportunity with care.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You easily could take center stage, yet right now another person seems to dominate. Lie back. This person needs the attention. Support him or her, especially as he or she decides to bring some mutual friends together. Tonight: Where you have a good time.

This Week: A partner dominates until late Wednesday. You can gain control then.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Others admire your practical and efficient manner. You take on a project that you would like to complete. Still, make time for an older relative or friend who loves to hear from and see you. You could be surprised at how warm or generous a friend might be. Tonight: Know when to call it a day.

This Week: Someone lets you know what is wanted from you. To do or not to do?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You cannot hold back the child within, especially dealing with a favorite person. Laughter becomes a common sound around you. You see how contagious your good mood is. Others seem generous and might easily start giggling. Tonight: Swap jokes with a neighbor.

This Week: Plunge into work. You have a lot to get done, and someone could distract you late in the week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Stay close to home, especially if you sense a family member, loved one or roommate needs to speak to you, or you with them. You might need to do some errands. Use care with spending, which easily could go overboard. You feel few constraints. Tonight: Make it an early night.

This Week: Allow your ingenuity to take over and add that special touch others value.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Speak your mind, and be clear about what is happening, A loved one, family member or dear friend reaches out for you. This person wants to spend time with you. He or she might have a surprise to share. Say "yes" to an invitation. Tonight: Hang out.

This Week: Getting going this week seems difficult. You might want to stay close to home.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be more conscious of your spending. Keep your budget even, with few expenditures. Charge your energy into some physical activity. You could work on the yard or get into a favorite game. Tonight: Make a favorite meal.

This Week: Reach out for a loved one. Do not get too tied up in a past argument or situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You feel great. Invite a friend or loved one to join you as you indulge in a favorite pastime. You suddenly might discover that a child and/or loved one might want to join in, too. You make the final call as to how many people join in. Tonight: Playful, aren't we?

This Week: Be careful with spending. You might not like the end results if you go hog wild.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your mind could go into overdrive dealing with a problem. Make an effort toward someone you might want to visit with. He or she might not always be available to visit or might catch a case of the grumpies. Tonight: Screen calls.

This Week: You are a force to be deal with this week. You could cause a lot of trouble should someone say "no" to you.

BORN TODAY: Singer/actress Shirley Jones (1934), former Vice President Al Gore (1948), actor Richard Chamberlain (1934)

