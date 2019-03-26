Our children are disgusted with his actions and words. His own family only talks to him about general topics, nothing important.

He’s become so lazy that he won’t put a dish in the dishwasher, wears his cloths until their threadbare, cuts his hair only twice a year. Yet he wants me to look perfect.

If I get my hair done, and it costs me $100, he’ll take $100 for himself.

I’ve given this marriage 100 per cent, but he thinks I’m worthless and has repeatedly told me that once our kids are gone, he’ll leave me.

Don’t know what to do with him anymore.

What Do I Do With Him?

A: Two car accidents, and a 25-foot fall from a tree?

Either your husband is a careless driver who also takes risks with tall trees OR your statement that he has mental illness comes from a true diagnosis from a doctor who put him on medication.

By coming off those meds, his judgment on safety issues can’t be trusted, and his behaviour has become erratic and very hard on your relationship with him.

Get informed about mental illness in general — e.g. from bipolar behaviour to depression to early signs of dementia.

Your descriptions sound like he’s out of control regarding everyday activities. You need to learn what’s causing this.

Without breaking patient confidentiality, ask his doctor what happens to someone who stops taking the particular medication that was prescribed.

Also ask the physician who treated him for more information or referral to a specialist who’ll have more answers.

Meanwhile, talk to a lawyer about securing your own money from his access, about how to handle any joint accounts with him, and secure your father’s estate out of his reach.

Most important is discovering his actual mental state — for his safety but also for you to know what’s possible going forward and what isn’t possible.

Ellie’s tip of the day:

When a partner’s mental health is in serious question, seek information from their physician or get the person to a mental health clinic.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca

