I know, it's a pain in the ... you know what.

Navigating around construction is a test of patience at the best of times and downright frustrating other times.

But there's a stretch of businesses that need our support this summer, despite it being a pain to get to them.

Businesses along King Street from Bridgeport Road to Central Street need our support. Road and sidewalk access will be blocked off to most of these businesses, leaving them in a precarious position.

Let's do our best to get uptown and support these businesses — it's these small shops and restaurants that give uptown Waterloo its identity.

As someone who travels uptown often during the day, I've come to realize that it's really not that difficult to find relatively close parking and walk to my destination. I've been keeping track over the last little bit and the furthest I've had to walk to get to a business is about 200 metres.

They may not be directly visible from the main strip, but there are a plethora of parking options, from large lots to small lots, to the parking garage further south near Willis Way.

Yes, car is no longer king in uptown Waterloo, but there are still plenty of ways to drive, park and walk to your destination. If you're expecting to pull up right to the door of the business you're visiting, however, you may be disappointed.

Even with the ongoing construction, you still can support uptown businesses. You likely won't be able to one-stop shop like you would be able to at a large retail store, but supporting local is more important than convenience, in my eyes.

If your shopping or food/drink routine doesn't include any of uptown Waterloo, there's no better time than now to head down and discover the variety of shops and services.