We’d like to think strikingly high rates of absenteeism at two local elementary schools are just anomalies, but recent studies and data point toward the issue being more widespread.

While chronic absenteeism for students in Ontario is defined as missing 10 per cent of class or 19 days per year, the most recent data for the province reveals that 11 per cent of elementary school students fall under that definition, with the average absence rate up over 20 per cent in some areas.

Research released earlier this year by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that 13 per cent of kids in the U.S. miss an entire month of school each year. Causal factors can include illness and socioeconomics.

Principal Helmut Tinnes at Groh Public School, which opened two years ago to serve a growing subdivision in south Kitchener, says he doesn’t begrudge students family time, yet over the long-term, chronic absence from school can lead to significant learning gaps, he worries. That’s why Tinnes takes it upon himself to reach out to parents.

It isn’t so much about the common cold or the family that chooses to go away for a week in April, stopping to sightsee and learn along the way. This is about families with children who are missing school on a consistent basis throughout the entire year.

With 57 per cent of students at two local schools having already missed more than 10.5 days this school year, there are certainly questions begged.

Trustee Mike Ramsay wonders how we can credibly expect children to come to school when many teachers are also missing substantial time.

According to a recent report, teachers at Waterloo Region’s two local public school boards called in sick an average of just over 10 days during the last school year. The boards were forced to take the unusual approach of filling the gap by hiring noncertified emergency replacements to supervise classrooms.

Yet most educators in our schools put children at the top of their priority list. They are often hindered from providing more focus on individual student learning these days due to big classes that are only getting bigger, and increasing issues with classroom violence that often puts learning on pause. A growing number are off on stress leave.

Along with socioeconomic factors and sickness, one might wonder if student absenteeism is also increasing because our education system is being devalued.

