Giselle is one of my favourite Canadian singer-songwriters, with her uplifting, soulful harmonies and bright, captivating presence.

She kicks off the release of her third solo album, Worth the Wait, at the Jazz Room in uptown Waterloo on April 18 with two performances at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

I first met Giselle Sanderson several years back at the K-W Bilingual School, where she was both a parent and vocal coach for the music education program. I immediately recognized her from her videos on Country Music Television, as she had been a member of country trio Lace.

A Juno and Canadian Country Music Association award-nominated artist, Giselle has worked under the direction of some of the world's most highly acclaimed producers, including David Foster (Olivia Newton-John, Madonna, Christina Aguilera), Humberto Gatica (Michael Jackson, Celine Dion, Michael Bublé), and local producer Rick Hutt.

So, I recently caught up with her to chat about her new work and musical influences.

"The new tracks will take you from a bluesy feel on Love Me Not to a slightly Motown vibe on Worth the Wait to pop-country with Storm You Chase," said Giselle, who grew up listening to blues artists like Louisiana Red and Hound Dog Taylor with her father.

"And the Motown era will always be one of my favourites. We had a band called Moebius that played regularly in uptown Waterloo at the Rude Native. We loved playing Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, the Temptations, and the place would be packed. The pop-country influence is from many years of making country music and the unforgettable times I had being part of Lace alongside Beverley Mahood and Stacey Lee Guse."

Her new album was recorded, mixed and mastered at Cedartree Studio in Kitchener by Rick Hutt, whose crystal-clear and richly-textured production elevates albums by Anne Murray, Beverley Mahood and the Northern Pikes.

An award-winning performer with a diverse career, Giselle has shared stages worldwide with artists like Keith Urban, George Strait, and Brooks and Dunn.

Her upcoming shows at the Jazz Room will be intimate in atmosphere and song choice, performing alongside good friends Steve Hogg, Matthew Lima, Sean Habermehl, Stacey Lee Guse and Carrie DeMaeyer with Rick Hutt joining in as a guest for a few songs.